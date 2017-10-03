What’s being missed in anthem protest controversy Robert Traynham

It’s amazing to me that so many NFL players, their owners and their fans are taking a stand while, ‘taking the knee.’
It’s obvious that President Trump is confused as to what the true meaning of this movement is all about when he made comments a few days ago that said, “to me that was a very important moment. I don’t think you can disrespect our country, our flag, our national anthem.”
Hmmm. I don’t get it. And I also don’t get why some — and I stress some — also don’t get that this really is not about the national anthem.
Kaepernick is virtually unemployable right now due to his public stance, but that’s ok. He’s going to be ok and so will we. History will prove that what Kaepernick started a year ago is just the start of a national conversation about who we are as a people, the struggles that remain to be endured, and a president — and some of his followers — who struggle to understand what it means to be an American –and what it means to be a Black American and this is what I wish the conversation would shift to.
To be clear, this is not about a lack of love for the country or for the flag. It’s not about patriotism or the lack of love for country, it’s about dignity and respect for the individual as a whole, which is the very essence of what the national anthem is all about.
And this is what we should be talking about and this is what the President and others should be leading with — we are the home of the brave and the free, but we are still on that quest for a more perfect union. We’re not there yet, but we’re on the road to get there.
Ill informed comments from a vocal few shouting that this is about some people not being patriotic is utterly false and if we can continue down that narrative the road where on will find us making a U-turn on progress.
But if the silent majority speaks up and reminds us that this is about making sure that all lives — all lives — matter then we begin the conversation of healing and understanding.