NEWS ROUNDUP: Vegas Gun Shop Statement; Trump Praised?; Fox Axes Anthem Coverage

Guns & Guitars, the shop where Stephen Paddock had recently purchased rifles, released a statement following Sunday night’s tragedy in Las Vegas.

“We mourn for this tragedy and our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the lost and injured,” the owners wrote. According to owner Chris Sullivan, Paddock “never gave any indication or reason to believe he was unstable or unfit at any time.” After the shooting, Paddock was found dead in a room on the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay in an apparent suicide, according to reports.

On Monday, Steve Sisolak, Clark County Commission Chair from Las Vegas, began a GoFundMe campaign to help raise money for victims and their families. As of press time, it has raised $2,945,904 of its $3.5 million goal.

In an uncharacteristic tone (read: someone probably fed his speech to him), 45 called for unity in the wake of the terror in Las Vegas. And while many wait for him to contradict himself in coming days (see: Charlottesville), CNN can’t seem to get over the “pitch perfect” essence of Monday’s speech, The Washington Post reports.

“My fellow Americans, we are joined together today in sadness, shock and grief,” he said before thanking law enforcement. “It is our love that defines us today and always will forever . . . Our bonds cannot be broken by violence.”

“Look, pitch perfect from the president right there,” John King, CNN anchor and chief national correspondent, said upon viewing footage. “I’m sure already there are some people out there because of the polarized environment we live in who won’t like something they heard or won’t trust something they heard or won’t find truthfulness or credibility in something their president just said. I would hope that they would take a breath and let the president have his piece here, in the sense that he came out, he said he wanted to unify the country.”

Yeah, well we’re not holding our breath.

In a statement to Sports Illustrated, FOX Sports says it will no longer be airing the national anthem. The network noted it as a “standard procedure,” though it aired the national anthem last week.

“As we have in previous broadcasts of NFL games from London, Fox will show the National Anthem as well as God Save the Queen live,” FOX Sports wrote. “As is standard procedure, regionalized coverage of NFL game airing on FOX this Sunday will not show the National Anthem live; however, our cameras are always rolling and we will document the response of players and coaches on the field.”

The decision comes days after a sea of NFL players kneeled in protest in response to Trump calling for athletes to be fired for “disrespecting” the flag.

