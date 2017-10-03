LaVar Ball Withdraws LaMelo From High School To Personally Train Him

To some people he’s a super involved sports father, and to others he’s overbearing. In either case, LaVar Ball is taking control of his son’s basketball future.

The Los Angeles Times reports that Ball said Monday that he’s ending 16-year-old LaMelo’s high school basketball career at Chino Hills by home-schooling him.

LaVar Ball says he will pull LaMelo Ball from Chino Hills & home school him for the next 2 yrs while training (via @latsondheimer ) pic.twitter.com/kg7EOIhvmp — NBA RETWEET (@RTNBA) October 2, 2017

LaMelo is already an outstanding player: He once scored 92 points for Chino Hills. But Ball vowed to “make him the best basketball player ever,” the newspaper reported.

To do that, Ball is steering his son away from Chino Hill’s new coach Dennis Latimore. In fact, the basketball dad has a history of becoming overly involved. The team’s former head coach Stephan Gilling said that Ball routinely undermined him, according to SB Nation.

Ball, for all his negative attributes, has a knack for turning his sons into top basketball players. Elder brother LiAngelo is a UCLA recruit and Lonzo is a Los Angeles Lakers point guard.

Their father intends for his youngest son to follow their path. Ball promised that LaMelo will sign with UCLA.

"LaMelo is not going to be at school tomorrow with his Lamborghini parked in front." — LaVar Ball says LaMelo will now be home schooled. pic.twitter.com/qkfkO9g4Ei — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 2, 2017

In the meantime, LaMelo will not disappear altogether from the high basketball circuit. He plans for his son to play next spring in travel ball. “They’ll have to sit back and wait,” to see him Ball stated to The Times.

Chino Hills former head Coach Steve Baik gives Ball his vote of confidence, saying “in basketball terms, he’s (LaMelo) going to be fine,” according to the newspaper. Baik led the team to a perfect season, with a 35-0 record, in 2015.

