Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Check Our Rihanna’s ‘Fresh Off The (YSL) Runway’ Look


Hello Beautiful Staff
Leave a comment

Straight from the runway – Rihanna showed off a pair of Yves Saint Laurent yeti boots on her Instagram page. The footwear is fresh and exclusive from the designer company’s Spring 2018 collection.

#rihanna in #saintlaurent boots 👎🏻or👍🏻? #ysl

A post shared by The Catwalk Italia – TCI (@thecatwalkitalia) on

The thigh-high furry footwear is covered in bright white feathers with stiletto heels. Rihanna paired the boots with a basic black mini dress by Off-White  – which brought her sculpted thighs and boots even more. She’s the first to wear the yeti boots since they were featured on the runway and they are undoubtedly making a statement.

What are the boots saying in your book – are they HAUTE  or NAUGHT? Tell us what you decide in our poll below!


DON’T MISS:

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Grace Byers Debuts New Hairstyle And Look For Empire & Star Premiere

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Is Beyoncé Flourishing In Florals For Fall?

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Selah Marley Is The Boss At the GQ Awards In London

Fab Finds: 20 Thigh High Boots Under $250

20 photos Launch gallery

Fab Finds: 20 Thigh High Boots Under $250

Continue reading Fab Finds: 20 Thigh High Boots Under $250

Fab Finds: 20 Thigh High Boots Under $250

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular