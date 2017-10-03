GET THE LOOK: Jourdan Dunn Takes Jeans And A Crop Top To The Next Level

Jourdan Dunn is slaying stylishly at Paris Fashion Week and stepped out to the CR Fashion Book Party taking the jeans and the crop top look to the next level.
Jourdan wore a $2795.00 wool Balmain blazer draped effortlessly over her $119.00 Are You Ami Nimue Bra.
She paired the look with $588.00 high waisted, chain detailed Y/Project jeans and gold pumps. We’re feeling this 90’s look are you? Take our poll below and let us know if it’s HAUTE or NAUGHT.
