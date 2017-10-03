Lifestyle
GET THE LOOK: Jourdan Dunn Takes Jeans And A Crop Top To The Next Level


Hello Beautiful Staff
Jourdan Dunn is slaying stylishly at Paris Fashion Week and stepped out to the CR Fashion Book Party taking the jeans and the crop top look to the next level.

I see a peng ting so I pose 😎

A post shared by Jourdan Dunn (@jourdandunn) on

Jourdan wore a $2795.00 wool Balmain blazer draped effortlessly over her $119.00 Are You Ami Nimue Bra.

@jourdandunn x Doris 2.0 🕶 #roberiandfraud #jourdandunn

A post shared by Roberi & Fraud (@roberiandfraud) on

She paired the look with $588.00 high waisted, chain detailed Y/Project jeans and gold pumps. We’re feeling this 90’s look are you? Take our poll below and let us know if it’s HAUTE or NAUGHT.


Top model Jourdan Dunn is has been slaying runways and walkways since she was discovered at a local Primark at 16-years-old. Check out our gallery of 27 fashionable photos from her streetstyle and editorial images that we love.


 

