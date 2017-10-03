Field Negro…What happens in Vegas…..

I honestly wasn’t going to blog too much about the domestic terrorist who

It seems that every few months there is another one of these mass casualty events. Each one is more horrific than the other. Every time there is more shock and outrage than the time before, and then a troubled and grieving nation struggles for answers. I am hearing some folks say that this is enough, and that we have finally reached our tipping point. Sadly, nothing could be further from the truth. If the slaughter of 20 innocent children while they were in school, or nine church goers while they prayed, didn’t change the hearts and minds of the 2nd Amendment crazies; nothing will.

And let’s address the elephant in the room: the race of the shooter, and Americas’s readiness to call this justsome lone wolf wacko with issues. (Bill O’ Reilly said that living with these kind of psychos is the “price of freedom” for crying out loud.) Sorry America, this was a terrorist act plain and simple. Shooting an automatic (or semi-automatic) weapon from a high- rise building into a mass of people is terrorism. I don’t care what his motive was. Ask those people who survived this horrific event if they weren’t terrified. Every person of color was praying that the shooter wasn’t one of them. Why? Because we all know that the narrative would have been different if it was. Just listen to the president today as he read from that teleprompter and talked about unity, prayers, and coming together. Had the shooter been a person of color he would have been tweeting about what a “loser” the killer was and how America would revenge the deaths of all those innocent people. That’s not just hyperbole or magnification from The Field Negro; that’s a fact. We have been down this road before.

When Donald trump talks about his “wall”, please remind him that his wall would not have kept out Stephen Paddock . Stephen Paddock was already here. He was one of us.

