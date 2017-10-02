Pittsburgh native Dr. Leon Haley Jr. named CEO of UF Health Jacksonville

The New Pittsburgh Courier has learned that Pittsburgh native Leon L. Haley Jr., MD, has been named chief executive officer of UF Health Jacksonville. It was a unanimous vote from the organization’s board of directors, Sept. 25. The appointment comes less than a year after Dr. Haley was named dean of the University of Florida College of Medicine-Jacksonville, a position he will continue to hold.

Dr. Haley will officially assume his new joint role on Jan. 1, 2018.

“It hasn’t taken me long to realize what a special place UF Health Jacksonville is, and I am excited to lead the hospital and the medical school,” Dr. Haley said in a statement. “In just a short time, I’ve come to understand the special role we play in bringing the best, most compassionate care to this community, serving everyone and anyone who comes through our doors. This is an exciting time for us, and I’m proud to be a part of it.”

Dr. Haley was raised mostly in Point Breeze, and graduated from Shady Side Academy in 1982. He told the Courier in an exclusive interview that his parents, Ann and Leon Sr., are his personal role models, along with his grandmother, Mattie Sharpe (deceased). Professional role models include Carolyn Carter, assistant dean at Pitt’s medical school, and Don Yealy, chair of Emergency Medicine at Pitt. Yealy “was a Fellow in Emergency Medicine that helped interest me in the field,” Dr. Haley said.

Dr. Haley completed his undergraduate degree from Brown University in Providence, and earned his medical degree from the University of Pittsburgh. He received his master’s degree in health services administration from the University of Michigan. Dr. Haley completed his residency in Emergency Medicine and is a Fellow of the American College of Emergency Physicians.

