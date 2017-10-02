NEWS ROUNDUP: Marshawn Lynch’s Anti-Trump Shirt; Cali Police Shooting; Trump’s PR Fail

As NFL protests continue made sure everyone knew where he stood before the Oakland Raiders’ game against the Denver Broncos Sunday night. The Raiders’ running back showed up to game day wearing an “Everybody vs. Trump” t-shirt,among many across social media. During the national anthem, Lynch was the only one to sit and was. No photo opportunities were allowed.

Meanwhile, during a Carolina Panthers game, Cam Newton raised a Black power fist after a touchdown, CNN reported. Many San Francisco 49ers players also took a knee during the national anthem.

Beast mode went there…. pic.twitter.com/UdeILDolym — Damien Woody (@damienwoody) October 1, 2017

And with the pants sagging … extra petty. I'm here for it all. https://t.co/Tbf4ZrfEgd — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 1, 2017

BIG FACTS

The Black man fatally shot by police on Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 80 in California was identified as 45-year-old Demilo Trayuon Hodge. Hodge, who was from San Leandro and owned a limousine service, was suspected in a 2015 Fairfield homicide, according to the East Bay Times. Police attempted to stop Hodge, who got out of his car and reportedly refused to surrender and began shooting at police. Hodge was killed shortly after police responded with fire.

Do you have any video of the shooting in Emeryville on I-80? Police need your help: https://t.co/bbdLK3ETtp. pic.twitter.com/RQPCoICn88 — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) September 28, 2017

BIG LIES

Trump dedicated a golf tournament trophy to hurricane victims, because what else should we expect from 45 at this point?

“On behalf of all the people of Texas, and all of the people of — if you look today you will see what’s happening and how horrible it is, but we have it under really great control, Puerto Rico and the people of Florida that have really suffered over this last short period of time with the hurricanes, I want to just remember them,” he said following the nation’s win in Presidents Cup golf on Sunday.

“We’re doing really well on Puerto Rico. Tremendous progress being made. We’re getting the roads open, we’re getting a lot of things done — really at a record clip,” Trump later told reporters.

President Trump dedicates Presidents Cup golf tournament trophy to those affected by hurricanes https://t.co/rDmO0T39II — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 1, 2017

Hey Puerto Rico – you still don't have electricity or drinkable water. But good news: Trump dedicated a golf trophy to you. Feel better now? https://t.co/8ddoJLMGI2 — US Rep Brendan Boyle (@RepBrendanBoyle) October 2, 2017

