Nabhi Christian Ministries to hold 2017 NCM Awards, Oct. 6

Honoring their life’s work and community leadership

Leadership builds safe pathways for the healthy development of children.

That’s the theme for Nabhi Christian Ministries’ 20th NCM Awards, to be held Oct. 6 at the Rivers Club, Downtown. The event is sponsored by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield and UPMC Center for Engagement and Inclusion. This year, NCM of Lincoln/Larimer will honor four distinguished individuals, including Larry E. Davis, PhD, the Hon. Cheryl Lynn Allen, Linwood Alford, and Shad Henderson.

Dr. Davis, according to the NCM press release, is one of the country’s foremost experts on race relations. He is dean of the University of Pittsburgh’s School of Social Work, the Donald M. Henderson Professor, and founding director of Pitt’s Center on Race and Social Problems.

“We are so pleased to honor Dr. Davis,” said Rev. Jacque Fielder, pastor of Nabhi Christian Ministries and founder of the NCM Awards. “His accomplishments at Pitt, as an author and national speaker, and in many more realms throughout his lifetime make him an ideal candidate for this award.”

The second Lifetime Achievement Award recipient is the Hon. Cheryl Lynn Allen, the first African American woman elected to Pennsylvania Superior Court. A former educator in the Pittsburgh Public Schools system and former judge in Allegheny County Common Pleas Court, Judge Allen has helped to change the lives of many young offenders and families.

