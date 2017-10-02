Maxine Waters Calls Trump Racist, Steve Harvey Discusses Infamous Trump Meeting On All-New Ed Gordon Tonight

Journalist Ed Gordon will sit down with famed comedian and talk show host Steve Harvey and outspoken U.S. Congresswman Maxine Waters when the premiere an all-new installment of its primetime newsmagazine show, “Ed Gordon,” airs tonight at 10 p.m.

The new episode not only features in-depth conversations with Harvey and Waters, but also rising star of ABC’s “black-ish” Yara Shahidi, and GRAMMY®-winning singer-songwriter Gregory Porter.

Harvey discusses with Gordon the public backlash he faced regarding jokes about Flint, Mich., his infamous leaked office email and his meeting with President-elect Donald Trump.

“The attack was so vicious from Black people,” Harvey said. “Black people doing this to me? And I’m telling you the real funky part…people I thought I was ‘so-called’ cool with it … sitting on the radio show talking about me, people who have come to me in private and I helped, just jumped on what was trending…that hurt me personally.”

Harvey went on to say (half) jokingly “I knew I was in trouble when Bill O’Reilly defended me.”

Longtime Congresswoman Waters (D-Calif.) discusses her outspoken perspective on the Trump administration and other American issues. Among other questions, Gordon asks the Congresswoman if she thinks President Donald Trumpis a racist.

Waters said, “Yes I do, now more than ever. I didn’t think deeply about it until I learned about his connection with [Steve] Bannon and with other White Nationalists. Everything from pardoning [Sheriff Joe] Arpaio, to having all these White Nationalists in the Cabinet around him. Yeah, I do believe he’s a racist.”

Waters added, “When I see injustice, it moves me. When I move, I try to do the best that I can to speak truth to power.”

