LeBron’s Trump tweet prompts ‘vile, disgusting, racist’ backlash

Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert stands in the middle between his superstar player LeBron James and racists who disapprove of James’ remark to President Donald Trump. It’s been an eye-opening experience for the team owner.
In an interview on CNBC‘s “Squawk Box,” Gilbert said he has received “some of the most vile, disgusting, racist” messages on his voicemail from people who are outraged that James called Trump a “Bum.”
James’ tweet was a response to the president disinviting Stephen Curry to the White House and Trump’s calling NFL players “sons of bit**es” for their national anthem protest of police brutality.
READ MORE: Athletes & Team Owners Condemn Trump Protest Criticism, As Many Plan To #TakeTheKnee
Gilbert, who is White, said he didn’t realize the level of racism across the nation until he listened to the messages.
“And you could hear it in their voice—the racism. It wasn’t even really about the issue, and that’s what really got me, because they went to who they really are, some of them,” he added.
James’ tweet, which he posted on Sept. 23, received more than 666,000 retweets and 1.5 million likes by Monday morning.
A week later, James doubled down, defending his remarks.
Earlier, he explained the outrage that many feel toward the president, whose comments have emboldened White supremacist since the early days of his presidential campaign.
Trump and Gilbert, the billionaire behind Quicken Loans, are acquainted. According to ESPN, the Cavs owner donated $750,000 to the president’s inauguration party. Trump called him a “great friend” during a White House visit.
But Gilbert is downplaying the relationship, saying in a statement that it was a strategic contribution intended to influence policy decisions. Other professional team owners, like Dallas Cowboys’ Jerry Jones, are among those who are Trump contributors who publicly defended their players’ right to protest.
READ MORE: Why Jerry Jones Kneeling Was Really About Trump And Money, Not ‘Equality’
In recent days, Gilbert voiced support for James and other athletes. The Cavs owner said he’s proud that his superstar has taken a stance on the issues, ESPN reported.
SOURCE: CNBC, ESPN
SEE ALSO:
Here’s Why Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel Didn’t Condemn Black Cops’ Kneeling Protest Photo
Why Is Colin Kaepernick Excluded From This Week’s Sports Illustrated Cover?
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
25 photos Launch gallery
1. Protests Continue In Baton Rouge After Police Shooting Death Of Alton Sterling
Source:Getty
1 of 25
2. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
2 of 25
3. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
3 of 25
4. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
4 of 25
5. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
5 of 25
6. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
6 of 25
7. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
7 of 25
8. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
8 of 25
9. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
9 of 25
10. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
10 of 25
11. Black Lives Matter Protest In NYC
Source:Getty
11 of 25
12. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
12 of 25
13. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
13 of 25
14. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
14 of 25
15. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police
Source:Getty
15 of 25
16. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
16 of 25
17. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
17 of 25
18. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
18 of 25
19. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
19 of 25
20. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
20 of 25
21. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police
Source:Getty
21 of 25
22. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
22 of 25
23. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
23 of 25
24. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
24 of 25
25. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police
Source:Getty
25 of 25