Delta operations increase to include fare caps and fee waivers as San Juan’s airport slowly rebounds

Delta teams are continuing to work with authorities at San Juan’s Luis Munoz Marin International airport to operate flights within the constraints of the damage caused by Hurricane Maria. On Sunday, Delta is scheduled to operate three roundtrip flights each from Atlanta and New York-JFK to San Juan, and plans to continue with this daily schedule.

In an effort to maximize space in the cargo hold for relief supplies, customers traveling to San Juan will temporarily be limited to three checked bags per ticketed passenger. The three checked bag limit does not apply to customers traveling from San Juan. Similarly, customers traveling to St. Maarten and St. Thomas will temporarily be limited to two checked bags weighing no more than 50 lb each per ticketed passenger. The two checked bag limit does not apply to customers traveling from St. Maarten and St. Thomas.

Delta has extended a fare cap to all continental U.S. markets to/from San Juan.

A fare cap to and from San Juan on nonstop itineraries now extends through Oct. 16 at $199 in the main cabin and $399 in First Class.

A fare cap is now also in place for connecting itineraries to any continental U.S. destination through Oct. 16 at $299 for main cabin service and $499 for First Class.

The airline has capped fares for non-stop flights for flights to and from Atlanta and St. Thomas until Oct. 9, as well as for flights to and from Atlanta and St. Maarten until Oct. 1.

A travel waiver was issued for passengers flying out of San Juan from Sept. 19-26. The waiver, which allows customers to change plans without incurring a fee, also covers customers from St. Maarten, St. Thomas, and Turks and Caicos with tickets issued from Sept. 5 to Dec. 31. Delta advises customers to visit delta.com to check the status of booked flights to the region.

