Atlanta Congressional Delegation Makes Pitch to Amazon

Today, Congressman David Scott (GA-13), joined by members of the Atlanta Congressional Delegation, sent a letter to Amazon’s CEO Jeff Bezos urging Amazon to select the Atlanta-metro area as the location for its new headquarters.

The letter emphasizes all of the qualifying factors that would make the Atlanta-region a perfect candidate for Amazon’s new headquarters, including its business-friendly environment, highly-educated and diverse workforce, easy access to a major international airport, and highways, a commitment to infrastructure spending, and a superb overall quality of life.

As well, Atlanta Congressional delegation of Reps. Rob Woodall (GA-7), Hank Johnson (GA-4) and Karen Handel (GA-6), highlighted their proven record of working in a bipartisan manner to help grow Georgia’s economy and stand ready to help Governor Nathan Deal and his office’s effort to bring this new headquarters to our region. The full letter can be found here.

Amazon, the largest Internet-based retailer in the world, announced earlier this month that it will be creating a second headquarters, in addition to its current Seattle headquarters, and is accepting applications from cities and regional economic development organizations in North America. According to Amazon’s own estimates, the headquarters will amount to $5 billion in construction costs and lead to as many as 50,000 new jobs. Applications are due to Amazon on October 19, 2017, and a final decision on the site will be made sometime in 2018.

