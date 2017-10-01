Metro
Pittsburgh’s mayor, controller call for policy changes, investigation in wake of PublicSource body camera probe


Matt Stroud
Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Commander Clarence “Ed” Trapp was assigned to discuss a body camera deal with Axon, formerly Taser International, back in 2012. He became involved in trainings and an advisory board for the company for which he received all-expenses-paid trips. In early 2017, Trapp was involved in closing a $1.5 million deal for body cameras between Axon and the City of Pittsburgh. (Photo by Stephen Caruso/Pitt News)

Pittsburgh’s mayor and its controller are calling for policy changes in response to a PublicSource investigation showing that a no-bid, $1.5 million police body camera contract with Axon Enterprise was ushered to city officials by a police commander with financial ties to the company.

“Whenever an officer is being paid as a consultant from a private company, they should recuse themselves from any decision-making — that should be a given,” said Mayor Bill Peduto in a conversation with WTAE’s David Kaplan this week. The exchange was recorded by the mayor’s office and provided to PublicSource Friday.

Controller Michael Lamb said his office is now conducting its own investigation into the city’s procurement process based on the PublicSource report.

“Too often these intergovernmental contracts are used to avoid a local competitive process and the result is that the taxpayers pay a higher price for goods and services,” Lamb said.

