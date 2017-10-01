Pittsburgh’s mayor, controller call for policy changes, investigation in wake of PublicSource body camera probe

“Whenever an officer is being paid as a consultant from a private company, they should recuse themselves from any decision-making — that should be a given,” said Mayor Bill Peduto in a conversation with WTAE’s David Kaplan this week. The exchange was recorded by the mayor’s office and provided to PublicSource Friday.

Controller Michael Lamb said his office is now conducting its own investigation into the city’s procurement process based on the PublicSource report.

“Too often these intergovernmental contracts are used to avoid a local competitive process and the result is that the taxpayers pay a higher price for goods and services,” Lamb said.

