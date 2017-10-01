Open Enrollment Nears, Insurance Exchanges Face Uncertainty

Details surrounding the 2018 health insurance exchanges appear as murky as ever, despite the demise this week of the latest U.S. Senate effort to change federal health law.

And amid this uncertainty, open enrollment for exchange coverage begins just a month from now.

Even the premium increases for Georgia’s 2018 exchange, approved this week by the Georgia insurance department, have asterisks attached to them.

Kaiser Permanente said Friday that it will market a 30 percent average premium increase for the Georgia exchange, rather than the 56.7 percent hike that state insurance officials announced Wednesday for the nonprofit organization.

Jim Driscoll, a spokesman for Kaiser, said the nonprofit has opted to go with the lower rate, on the assumption that Congress will approve subsidies to insurers that reduce out-of-pocket costs for many customers in the exchanges.

Those “cost-sharing’’ reductions have been imperiled for months, as President Trump has suggested he may eliminate them.

