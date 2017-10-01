Lifestyles Report …Gone but not forgotten (Debbie’s Column Sept. 27)

When I saw the news on Facebook, I said, “Say it isn’t so.” After 42 years the Log Jammer will be history and will go the route of the Kangaroo, the Loop-O-Plane, Bayern Kurve and a pony track. These were some of the attractions that occupied the same site as the Log Jammer. Reportedly the Log Jammer, with its 53-foot drop chute, debuted at Kennywood in 1975. It was the park’s first million-dollar attraction. I remember riding the Log Jammer once but I did not like the thought of getting wet at the end of the ride. I’m sure many Black women felt the same, especially if they got their hair done to go to the park. Back in the day we planned our “Kennywood outfits” and never wanted to get wet, even if you waited to ride the Log Jammer as your last ride of the day.

I have not been to Kennywood this year. I was waiting for a senior special but I did not see one. I just wanted to walk around see what was new, go to the Potato Patch and have a corn dog. Yes, I just wanted to eat. I may make it to the Halloween event or perhaps for Christmas. I don’t like to let a year go by without going to Kennywood, so I will find a weekend to visit before the year is out.

