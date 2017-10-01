Diner en Blanc Pittsburgh turns 3 (Debbie’s Lifestyles Photos Sept. 27)

Part of the fun of Diner en Blanc is the preparation. Guests who attend this annual white party that originated in Paris in 1988 have to bring their own table, seats, table linens, food, centerpieces and be fabulous in white. Not cream, but white.

On the evening of Sept. 8, more than 800 gathered in several locations in and around Downtown Pittsburgh and waited for directions to the secret location. Part of the mystique of Diner En Blanc is keeping the location secret until the evening of the event. As a matter of fact, guests don’t know where they are going until about 30 minutes before the dinner. This year the location was right on the field of Highmark Stadium. It was a beautiful sight to see hundreds walking into the stadium dressed in white. Once they were on the field all quickly worked to get their tables set up in time for the linen napkin wave which signals the start of dinner. You could see the difference between the novices and the veterans. Many brought over the top centerpieces to compete in the centerpiece completion, others were happy to get set up and seated.

September 8 was a beautiful crisp evening and Highmark Stadium offered a beautiful view of city during the event. The evening featured classical music during dinner, artist Kim Novak, and a DJ for dancing after dining. Hosts Krystal Vangura, Lorraine Dinatale and Trisha Daniel say there were pleased with year three and plans for year four are already in the works. Go to Pittsburgh.dinerenblanc.com to register.

