ALCOSAN’s Wet Weather plan—Who’s in and for how much?

During her recent address to the African American Chamber of Commerce, ALCOSAN executive director Arletta Williams presented a chart showing which firms, and at what amounts, have so far been contracted in various capacities as part of the team tasked with turning the authority’s massive $3.6 billion, federally mandated Wet Weather plan into reality.

“We are going to be spending a lot of money,” she told the audience, “and these are some of the people you should be talking to. But the bulk of the contracting will be done, and the money spent here (indicating the bottom of the flow chart that was presented).”

So far, the authority has paid ALEM Consulting LLC of Fox Chapel $680,000 to act as its Owner Representative. At the same managerial level is CDM Smith Inc., an environmental engineering, construction and consulting firm based on Pittsburgh’s North Side. It is being paid $14.5 million as the Wet Weather Program Director.

They will oversee $14.3 million in preliminary planning, contracted to Detroit, Mich.-based stormwater and wastewater construction engineers Wade Trim Inc.; the property acquisition team—yet to be contracted, and the work done by the plant program manager, the regional tunnel program manager, the regionalization program manager, and the green infrastructure program manager.

Of these, plant program manager ARCADIS US, contracted for $9.3 million, will be issuing contracts to demolish the existing Operations and Maintenance building in the heart of ALCOSAN’s North Side treatment plant and replace it with one designed to handle the near-tripling of the plant’s wastewater treatment capacity to 600 million gallons per day. ARCADIS US will also be issuing contracts related to installing and relocating all utilities for the new building. This work is scheduled to begin in the spring.

