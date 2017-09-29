When will this end?

(TriceEdneyWire.com)—My best friend left us and moved to his heavenly home a few weeks ago. For those who knew Dick Gregory, it’s no secret that we were best friends for a very long time. Over a year before he left us, he told me, as I am sure he told many others, that the 2016 election wasn’t going to go the way I thought it would. It was obvious to him that I, like so many others, thought that it was a piece of cake for Hillary Clinton to win a big victory. He kept saying, “No, it isn’t going to happen that way, and the result is going to bring about chaos.” Just as with most of his predictions, what he said would happen did happen. What’s worse is that we’ve experienced eight months of chaos and things don’t appear as though they will get better any time soon.

While he was with us, Mr. Gregory gave us much invaluable advice and information. In his newest and final book, Defining Moments in American History–Reading Between the Lies, he has bequeathed us his counsel and guidance for our future survival. For those who value his insight, as well as those who previously paid little attention to his advice, I recommend this book as an important tool for navigating our futures. The book is Mr. Gregory’s instruction about the need for us to be kind to each other, about the need to rid ourselves of hate and jealousy, and about serving the people. Mirroring the strongest of his own character traits, he encourages us to be honest in all that we do and to have the courage to do all that we should do. He also reminds us not to take “dirty money” because, if we do, the day will come when we will have to forsake the best interests of our people to pay for what we received.

