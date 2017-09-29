The Steelers have no intensity

Three games. Not a large sample size, I’ll admit that. But sometimes three games is enough to see an issue or two and in the case of the Pittsburgh Steelers, the first one that I see is a lack of intensity.

Sure, they’ve won two of those three games and are tied for first place at 2-1 with the Baltimore Ravens, a team they’ll face this coming Sunday, Oct. 1. But their one loss was an absolute dud to a very poor Bears team (though the way they pounded the Steelers this past Sunday you wouldn’t know how bad they really are) and their two wins against the Browns and Vikings were unimpressive, at best.

Why haven’t the Steelers come out and played like the team that said they were dedicating the season to Dan Rooney? They appear flat, uninspired and relatively disinterested. Only Antonio Brown has shown true heart and a desire to give his all on every play, something he was criticized for not doing in 2016.

I expected a huge year out of Ben Roethlisberger and I still do, but it hasn’t happened yet. Whether it’s him, Todd Haley, or both, the play calling has been marginal, the execution has been a bit off and the production is below the standard that Ben has created for himself.

1 2Next page »

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: