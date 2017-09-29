Soul & Sea’s Grilled Lobster Tail a show stopper (Bree White’s Restaurant Review Sept. 27)

If you’re searching for some of the best soul and seafood in the ‘Burgh, look no further than Soul & Sea on Frankstown Rd. in Penn Hills.

They offer a unique menu, featuring the best of both worlds; crab legs to ribs, wings to lobster tails…Soul & Sea does not disappoint. Take your pick—“Soul” or “Sea”—you’re guaranteed to be satisfied.

Allow me to introduce myself. I’m Bree White of “Breelicious Bites,” and I’ve been writing reviews of Pittsburgh restaurants for over two years. I’m a Pittsburgh native, and Carlow University graduate.

With all the talk surrounding it, you know I had to visit Soul & Sea restaurant on Sept. 20. Brittany and Jermaine Houser, the owners, were ready to serve up the hot dishes, and the first dish to arrive was the fried lobster tail. I must say, it was cooked to perfection. The coating was a flawless golden brown, and was served with a homemade dipping sauce, but honestly, the lobster tail was pure deliciousness all by itself. It was my first time tasting fried lobster, and it quickly became a favorite. I then moved on to the grilled tail. It was just as good, if not better, than the fried. The meat was luscious, buttery and downright finga-lickin-good!

After indulging in the luxurious lobster, I moved on to the side dishes. I ate green beans, potato salad and yams and apples. My favorite of the three was the potato salad. Now y’all know, everybody can’t make potato salad, hence the movie, “Who Made the Potato Salad?” ‘Cause that’s the first question we ask at all family functions…

