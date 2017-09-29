Ques host Labor Day Weekend

Labor Day weekend in Pittsburgh is known for the legendary party hosted by the men of the Iota Phi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.

The weekend festivities were held at various venues around the City of Pittsburgh.

The Pittsburgh Ques kicked it off at The Spot in Penn Hills and featured the Bill Henry Band.

The next night, hundreds wore their best white outfits and partied in the Strip District at Xtaza, and on night three, it was the Rivers Casino for the boat ride pre-party. DJ Selecta was in the Drum Bar while Kevin Howard and band were laid back in Levels.

Event chair Rahmon Hart said the proceeds from the Labor Day Weekend events support the Omega Psi Phi Community Service Initiatives and this year they were pleased to partner with Rivers Casino for a great weekend.

