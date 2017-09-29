People on the move …Office Depot names Jerri DeVard chief marketing officer

Office Depot Inc. announced that Clark Atlanta University alumna Jerri DeVard, a senior executive with more than 30 years of extensive marketing and leadership experience at large global brands, has joined the organization as Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. She will report directly to Office Depot’s Chief Executive Officer Gerry Smith.

DeVard will lead the strategy for furthering Office Depot’s brand positioning and oversee the integration of all marketing and communications initiatives. She will be responsible for driving the growth and implementation of strategic marketing activities that build brand equity and increase market share.

“Jerri has tremendous insight and experience leading global marketing efforts for world-class consumer brands, with a proven record of delivering business results while acting as a change agent,” said Gerry Smith, chief executive officer for Office Depot, Inc. “We are excited to welcome Jerri to Office Depot as her leadership and fresh perspective will be instrumental in driving a more integrated omnichannel marketing approach that builds brand loyalty and positions the company for growth. I look forward to partnering with Jerri in building the new Office Depot.”

