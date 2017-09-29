Just Sayin’ …The hatred of Obama is sickening, and it’s very deep

The GOP is at it again. They are determined to repeal President Obama’s Affordable Care Act and President Trump is insulting Blacks again with his statements last week.

The Republicans are once again attempting to repeal and replace the ACA with a plan that has not been vetted, debated, will leave millions of people uncovered or under-covered and will cause deaths upon deaths and millions more will to have to live in pain. But the Republican Party could care less; all they are concerned with is making sure the only Black president in American history doesn’t have anything with his name on it. The hatred of Obama is sickening, and it’s very deep.

After the first attempt to get rid of the ACA failed, a group of Democrats and Republicans started to work on a compromised bill that would simply repair the weak parts of the ACA. Time and time again the Democrats and Independents and members in the media have pointed out what needs to be fixed in the ACA, yet members of the Republican Party continue to be more loyal to the party than the country. ACA needs repair, not replaced.

I get so sick of listening to people say the Democrats did the same thing. It’s not true. Obama, both when he ran for election and after he won, challenged the Republican House and Senate to come up with an alternative plan or sit down with the Democrats to draft a bipartisan bill if they didn’t like his bill. But, the Republicans refused, which led President Obama and the Democratic Party to have to do it on their own.

After the watered-down bill was finally passed, Obama and many Democrats admitted to flaws in the bill but stated that at least a health care plan was in place and it could be improved over the years. It was a start to the most important law in this country, yet the Republicans could care less. Even though anyone following politics knows that they never offered an alternative plan or to work with the Dems, they now lie about not being asked or included in the making of the ACA.

