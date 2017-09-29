FRH, the Fly Revolutionary Hustler, wants to make ‘positive impact’

He’s known as FRH. The Fly Revolutionary Hustler. And the Pittsburgh rapper recently held an album release party in the Strip District to showcase his first volume. “This is something that I’ve had the dream of doing since I was 12 or 13 years old!” FRH writes on his album cover. “To be a Fly Revolutionary Hustler is to be comfortable being yourself at all times. To know how to make a dollar. And to have the ultimate goal of having a positive impact on your community. But it isn’t about me as an individual. This is about the millions of us in this world. This is our time. We are uniquely built for this time and place. Out with the old, in with the Fly Revolutionary Hustlers!”

The album can be found on ITUNES under “Fly Revolutionary Hustler, Vol. 1,” or via Facebook by searching, “FRH412.”

