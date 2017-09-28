Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

‘Veep’ star Julia Louis-Dreyfus says she has breast cancer


The Associated Press
Leave a comment

In this Sept. 17, 2017 file photo, Julia Louis-Dreyfus arrives at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Julia Louis-Dreyfus says she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

The star of “Veep” and “Seinfeld” posted word of her illness Thursday on social media. A spokeswoman for Louis-Dreyfus confirmed the posts were authentic.

On her Twitter account, the actress wrote that one in eight women get breast cancer.

“The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality,” she tweeted.

Louis-Dreyfus’ publicist said no further details about her condition would be provided at this time, adding that the actress “is incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support and well wishes.”

The actress won her sixth Emmy Award this month for “Veep.”

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

17 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading ‘Veep’ star Julia Louis-Dreyfus says she has breast cancer

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular