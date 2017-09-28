The Hunters have become the Hunted—‘dirty birds’ await in B-more Ravens

Hey “yinzers,” before Sunday’s “bear bashing” the Pittsburgh Steelers were on a roll. They were 2-0 and they were about to play the Chicago Bears before traveling this weekend to the land of “Poe” to face the Baltimore Ravens.

However, let me pose this question to all of “yinz.” Did the Bears get the rollover memo? Apparently not. The Steelers had all of the proper hunting gear, but the Bears had the camouflage of a surprise running attack. The Bears did not have to get fancy or schmancy. The Bears just ran “buck wild” en route to defeating the Steelers, 23-17, in overtime, Sept. 24. During the final game-winning drive by Chicago, the Pittsburgh defense looked hapless and hopeless.

“The Bears ran, east, west, north and south and along the way they stopped to bust the Steelers in the mouth.” Many of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ so-called “weapons” remained locked in the gun case for what, to be used on another day?

Isn’t there far more to the offense of the Black and Gold than Antonio Brown and Ben Roethlisberger? What good are weapons when a few are favored, though they’re all vital to success?

