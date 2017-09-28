Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Stars, former Playmates react to death of Hugh Hefner


The Associated Press
Leave a comment

In this Aug. 20, 2008 file photo, Holly Madison, from left, Hugh Hefner, Bridget Marquardt, and Kendra Wilkinson arrive at the premiere of “The House Bunny” in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Reaction to the death of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner:

— “I am me because of you. You taught me everything important about freedom and respect. Outside of my family you were the most important person in my life. You gave me my life.” — former Playboy model Pamela Anderson in a lengthy tribute posted to Instagram.

— “Hef changed my life. He made me the person I am today. I couldn’t be more thankful for our friendship and our time together. I will miss him so much but he will be in my heart forever.” — former Hefner girlfriend and Playboy model Kendra Wilkinson in a statement.

— “RIP #Hef Thank you for being a revolutionary and changing so many people’s lives, especially mine. I hope I made you proud.” — television personality and former Playboy model Jenny McCarthy on Twitter.

— “RIP to the legendary Hugh Hefner! I’m so honored to have been a part of the Playboy team! You will be greatly missed! Love you Hef! Xoxo” — reality star Kim Kardashian on Twitter.

— “Hugh Hefner was a strong supporter of the civil rights movement. We shall never forget him. May he Rest In Peace.” — civil rights leader The Rev. Jesse Jackson on Twitter.

— “I had a number of great conversations … with Hugh Hefner. Was such an interesting man. True legend. What an end of an era!” — actor Rob Lowe on Twitter.

— “thank u for picking me and Bringing me into the magical world of Playboy ! I just can’t stop crying and I can’t imagine how many bunnies are crying for u too. U are a class act and I will always have gratitude for your kindness” — actress-model Carmen Electra on Instagram.

— “One of the nicest men I’ve ever known. Godspeed, Hugh Hefner.” — singer Nancy Sinatra on Twitter.

— “Hugh Hefner was a GIANT in publishing, journalism, free speech & civil rights. He was a true original, and he was my friend. Rest well Hef.” — broadcaster Larry King on Twitter.

— “Rest in peace #HughHefner – he will forever be remembered as the Hollywood legend who lived life to the fullest.” — television host Ryan Seacrest on Twitter.

— “Hugh Hefner put me in Playboy & ignited my career. I am forever indebted, Hef. You will forever live on as an icon of epic proportions.” — actress and former Playboy model Donna D’Errico on Twitter.

— “1st met him months B4 #SW opened-Expected stereotyped swinger/wildman not the kind-thoughtful loyal friend he always was to ML & me.” — actor Mark Hamill on Twitter.

— “We’ve lost a true explorer, a man who had a keen sense of the future. We learned a lot from you Mr. Hefner.” — writer-producer Norman Lear on Twitter.

— “I met Hugh Hefner at the Playboy mansion. He was very nice to my mom. Don’t ask.” — actress Kat Dennings on Twitter

— “So sad to hear the news about Hugh Hefner. He was a #Legend, innovator & one of a kind. We had so many fun & incredible memories together. I will miss him dearly.” — socialite Paris Hilton on Facebook.

— “when I did playboy he spoke words to me that affected my direction. he was a man the room would stop for when he entered” — singer Aubrey O’Day on Twitter.

— “Wow…just read the news. Rest In Peace Hugh Hefner. Your legacy and soul shall live on!” — singer Charlie Puth on Twitter

— “A great man, entrepreneur and innovator. Your legacy lives on.” — KISS frontman Gene Simmons on Twitter.

— “If you were raised without a mom Hugh Hefner probably changed your life. Champion of great writing & freedom of speech & always kind to me.” — actor Tom Arnold on Twitter.

— “RIP Hugh Hefner I went to so many of his parties at the Playboy mansion it was legendary you will never be forgotten.” —rapper Juicy J on Twitter.

 

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

17 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading Stars, former Playmates react to death of Hugh Hefner

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular