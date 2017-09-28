Researchers Investigate Addiction through Imaging Studies

Illegal drug overdose deaths in the United States are a dire public health issue. There are a lot of misunderstandings about drug abuse and addiction. Our research team at the University of Pittsburgh wants to understand the brain chemistry behind addiction. We want to know the connection to drug/alcohol relapse. Our research hopes to lead to treatments and/or ways to keep people off of drugs.

We need participants to help us with this research. Do you know someone with cocaine or alcohol addictions? Are you someone with these addictions? If so, please contact our lab at 412-246-6373 or http://

addictionstudies.pitt.edu/.

(Rehima Jordan, BA, is a research specialist with Rajesh Narendran, MD, associate professor of radiology, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine.)

