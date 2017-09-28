QUITS Study looking for nondaily smokers

Some studies show that people who smoke cigarettes—even just sometimes—are at risk for many diseases. Nondaily smokers have nearly the same chance of having cardiovascular disease as people who smoke daily. Nondaily smokers also have trouble kicking the habit. Researchers at the University of Pittsburgh want to learn more about the experiences of nondaily smokers who are trying to quit and how nicotine gum might be able to help them with this process.

You may be eligible to participate in the QUITS study if you smoke cigarettes only some days (but not every day) and are ready to try to quit smoking. All study participants are given individual smoking cessation counseling. Some people will also be provided nicotine gum. Others will receive plain gum that does not contain nicotine. Participants will also carry an electronic diary to track their smoking, cravings and use of other nicotine products.

There are many ways to get in touch with our research team. Contact us if you are a nondaily smoker who would like to make a serious attempt to quit. The University of Pittsburgh Smoking Research Group phone number is 412-383-2059. You can also text “NONDAILY” to 412-999-2758. Our website is http://www.smokingresearchgroup.com. Eligible participants will be compensated for their time.

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: