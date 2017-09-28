Patriotism is no defense for Trump’s attack on Black athletes

Congress should censure President Donald Trump for referring to African American players in vulgar language in a public speech. Any legislator who fails to support such a measure is giving support to bigotry.

Historians will rank his decision to go after the most untouchable person in the country—Stephen Curry—as one of the biggest political mistakes in American history, until he makes another one by continuing to antagonize every African-American athlete in the nation.

Since Juan Garrido, a Black conquistador from Spain, arrived on the Florida shore in 1508, there has been a debate in African-American circle about the relative merits of accommodation or resistance to the various forms of white racism.

The ability to choose which method in real time is a testament to the endurance of Africans in this country.

However, Trump ended that debate for all time.

The son of an experienced player, Curry had the adroitness to become a popular figure transcending racial boundaries with an attractive family. Winning two NBA championships in the past three years lifted him from obscurity with genuine personality, which has made him a darling of advertisers.

1 2Next page »

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: