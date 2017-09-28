NAACP Allegheny East demands changes in Gateway School District

With only 42 percent of Black students in the Gateway School District passing standardized math exams—compared to 72 percent of White students—the Sept. 5 decision by the school board to hire an equity director to help address it should have been good news.

But they only agreed to hire a part-time equity director—and since it is obviously not a part-time problem, NAACP Allegheny East President Ken Huston said he and others in the community now have “no confidence” in the district and are exploring possible legal action, and state and federal intervention to address a “documented, historical pattern of improper behavior, conduct and questionable actions by the district in recent years.”

“They don’t believe there is an achievement gap issue,” said Huston at a Sept. 13 press conference announcing the chapter’s vote of no confidence in the school board. “There is strong resistance from the school administration, period.”

During its Aug. 15 meeting, the board allocated $135,000 for a pilot equity program to address achievement issues at its Dr. Cleveland Steward Jr. and Evergreen elementary schools, with a part-time director’s salary of $30,000.

But a joint committee of teachers, administrators and some board members recommended that a full-time equity director be hired to “to sustain the district’s efforts to create a culture of support and improvement.”

