Megyn Kelly’s Debut Bombs

Things got off to a rocky start for NBC’s new talk show host Megyn Kelly.

According to Shadow And Act, the debut of “Megyn Kelly Today” on Monday drew 2.93 million viewers—down compared to the network’s same timeslot last year that Tamron Hall and Al Roker hosted.

The news outlet said ratings were down 4 percent for Kelly’s show in the overall audience category, and down 11 percent in the news demo. In the all-important female news-demo category, Kelly had a 15 percent drop compared to Hall and Roker.

That’s a problem that has kept network executives awake at night.

In August, the executives were reportedly in “total panic” over fear that people of color, women and younger audiences will have no interest in watching Kelly’s morning show. They displaced Hall to bring the former Fox News star to its morning show audience. The problem is that Kelly was adept at debating political issues at Fox, which tended to draw a large conservative older White male audience. However, she lacks the right stuff for daytime viewers.

“The problem is that Kelly, for all her forced bonhomie, is more chilly than chill,” Time said in its analysis of Kelly’s debut performance.

She’s great at verbal takedowns of her guests—a skill that enabled her to succeed as the host of a current affairs program. But Kelly came across as “awkward” when she tried to use slang in her language to tone down her edge, Time observed.

