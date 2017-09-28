Sports
Home > Sports

IT’S GONE TOO FAR


Courier Newsroom
Leave a comment

Some Steelers fans have taken to YouTube to burn their Steelers jerseys for the world to see. This comes on the heels of the Steelers’ decision as a team not to take the field in Chicago, Sept. 24, for the national anthem. Former Army Ranger Alejandro Villanueva was the only Steelers player to stand on the field for the anthem. Some Steelers fans are furious with the team’s decision, while other fans have applauded their decision. Where do you stand? E-mail newsroom@newpittsburghcourier.com.

 

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter  https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

17 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading IT’S GONE TOO FAR

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular