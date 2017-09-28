IT’S GONE TOO FAR

Some Steelers fans have taken to YouTube to burn their Steelers jerseys for the world to see. This comes on the heels of the Steelers’ decision as a team not to take the field in Chicago, Sept. 24, for the national anthem. Former Army Ranger Alejandro Villanueva was the only Steelers player to stand on the field for the anthem. Some Steelers fans are furious with the team’s decision, while other fans have applauded their decision. Where do you stand? E-mail newsroom@newpittsburghcourier.com.

