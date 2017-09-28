Check It Out …St. Louis—No conviction, no peace

The famous interchange between Pontius Pilate and Christ ends with the loudest silence in antiquity. Christ, the accused, tells Pilate, the judge, “Everyone who belongs to truth heeds his voice,” and Pilate, being the boldest of inquisitors, asked, “What is truth?”

That question baffled philosophers since the time of Socrates, and this trial was the perfect opportunity for the “son-of-god” to set the record straight and define truth for eternity, but Christ said absolutely nothing.

Ever since the silence of Christ the essence of truth has continued to baffle philosophers, and in today’s skeptical age any proclamation of absolute truth is scrutinized or dismissed.

Let’s fast forward to when Michael Brown, 18-year-old Black male, was shot and killed by a White police officer and riots broke out in Ferguson, Missouri. Brown’s mother made a television appearance, and the TV interviewer asked her what will restore peace in Ferguson. Brown’s mother said, “Justice.”

Of course, this fits with the slogan: No Justice, No Peace, but the TV interviewer didn’t accept—justice—as an absolute principle with a general definition understood by the public—no—the interviewer played the role of Pontius Pilate and asked Brown’s mother, “What is justice to you?”

