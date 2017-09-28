Black women and Democrats—the thrill is gone

(TriceEdneyWire.com)—The Congressional Black Caucus Annual Legislative Forum is always an exciting combination of a policy wonk reunion, a series of issues forums, and the ever-present parties, receptions, and celebrations. Some enjoy deriding the gathering as “nothing but a party,” but in fact it’s an opportunity for networking, information gathering, strategizing and more. This year, there were several sessions focused on issues concerning African American women and girls.

There were posters in the Washington Convention Center that lifted up some of the women who have been killed by so-called law enforcement officers, women whose names have been swallowed by the attention focused on the horrible murders of young African American men. Some of their names—Kendra James, Shelly Frey, Yvette Smith, Sandra Bland, Natasha McKenna and too many others, need to be invoked as often as we invoke the names of Michael Brown, Philando Castile, and Laquan McDonald.

The Black Women’s Roundtable has worked with Essence Magazine for the past three years to survey Black women at the Essence Music Festival and through other sources about our political concerns. This year’s survey shows that the Democratic thrill is gone for many African American women. In 2016, “Black women overwhelmingly (85 percent) felt that the Democratic Party best represented their interests.” This year, that number dropped to 74 percent, a drop of 11 percent. Some will say that Democrats aren’t in such bad shape —three-quarters of African American women still think the Democratic Party represents their interests. But I don’t think the Democratic Party can afford to experience an 11 percent drop among their most loyal voters.

