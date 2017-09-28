Allderdice Dragons …Stiff-arming the competition

Heading into the City League’s set of games Sept. 28-30, it’s the Allderdice Dragons on top of the league, with all desires to remain there. They’re 3-0 in the City League, and 3-2 overall. Westinghouse, Perry and USO are 1-1 in conference, Brashear is 1-2, and Carrick is 0-2. Allderdice next faces DuBois Area, Sept. 29 at 7 p.m. at Cupples Stadium, South Side.

