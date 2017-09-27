Weave-ology 101: The 10 Commandments Of Weave

There is nothing more I love than a good weave! The flexibility it gives is unmatched when I want a break from my regular hair routine. Here are my 10 Weave Commandments to follow to make sure your protective styling experience is a hit and not a miss.

THOU SHALL NOT WEAR YOUR WEAVE FOR LONGER THAN 6-8 WEEKS

I get it. You’ve invested in quality hair and spent a couple stacks to get it installed…you want to get your money’s worth. Keeping your sew-in longer than 6-8 weeks sets you up for potential damage from matting, extreme tangling and other scalp issues.

THOU SHALL INVEST IN QUALITY HAIR

When it comes to hair, you get what you pay for. High quality hair will be more expensive (average price $225 for 8oz of 14”), but you will be able to re-use the hair for at least 2 more installs (with proper care). My personal go to brands are Sunny’s Hair (for natural wave and natural curl) and Indique Hair (I personally love the Bounce Organic Curl!)

I’m wearing Indique Bounce Organic Curl in 18″.

THOU SHALL NOT DESTROY YOUR EDGES

I appreciate the slight facelift a fresh weave gives as much as the next person, but you have to be very careful with your edges. The hair on your perimeter is very delicate, and if your braids are pulled too tight you run the risk of thinning hair or the permanent damage of traction alopecia. If it hurts when you’re getting your install, speak up! There shouldn’t be red skin, bumps, or any kind of irritation on your hairline.

THOU SHALL TAKE CARE OF THE HAIR ‘UNDER THERE’

Last days of summer. Try our UHC Kit-3, which is designed to cleanse, clarify and nourish your hair while put away in a protective style. It will keep your scalp healthy and your hair growing. A post shared by Under Hair Care™ (@girlandhair) on Sep 20, 2017 at 6:10am PDT

Wearing a weave doesn’t mean that you have a pass to forget about your actual hair underneath. The goal of protective styling for most is to give your hair a break and also retain length. It still needs to be cleansed and moisturized. One of my go-to brands is Girl and Hair which is formulated specifically to treat the hair under your weaves. Their cleanser, leave-in, and oil will have your hair perfectly nourished and protected.

THOU SHALL GIVE YOUR HAIR A BREAK

All good things must come to an end and it is the same with your beloved weave. If you’ve been protective styling back-to-back for a few months then it is probably time to take a break. Your hair needs a rest and it gives you an opportunity to assess what’s going on. Do you have breakage? Have you been retaining length? This is also a good time to get a trim and also a good deep conditioning treatment.

My 3 faves:

THOU SHALL BLEND YOUR LEAVE OUT

Please, please, please don’t break this commandment! With the plethora of textures available there is no excuse for committing this cardinal sin. If you don’t want to keep your leave out bone straight all of the time, opt for a blown out texture that is easier to blend or another type of textured hair that is easy to manipulate.

THOU SHALL HAVE SOMEONE YOU TRUST TAKE YOUR WEAVE OUT

One of my markers of true “Black Girl Friendship” is who I trust to take out my weave. You don’t want someone who is going to rush through the process and cut the threads AND your hair! Some of my favorite bonding moments with my girlfriends have been sitting on the floor Indian style, drinking wine and having a good ki-ki while she takes my hair down.

THOU SHALL GO TO A GOOD STYLIST

Your sew-in shouldn’t scream “issa weave!” Take the time to research stylists in your area to see who’s work is realistic and then go in for a consultation. A good stylist will be able to recommend a protective style that works for your hair and lifestyle. They will also be invested in the continued health of your hair. Choose wisely!

THOU SHALL TAKE CARE OF YOUR INVESTMENT

This hair isn’t magic. It is human hair and still has to be taken care of for it to look its best and last. In between sew-ins you should wash and condition the hair to remove product buildup and have it fresh for your next install. Treat it with the same love and care you would your own tresses.

THOU SHALL NOT APOLOGIZE FOR WEARING A WEAVE

Wearing a protective style doesn’t mean you hate yourself, you don’t love your hair, or you aren’t truly “natural.” You don’t owe anyone an explanation about your hair choices. Have fun, explore new styles, and never apologize for how you choose to wear your hair.

Africa Miranda is our Guest Beauty and Hair Editor this month. You can follow Africa Miranda, here . Check out her website, here

