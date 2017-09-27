Entertainment
‘Saturday Night Live’ adds 3 new cast members for season 43


Stephan Broadus
Comedian Chris Redd is one of three new featured players joining NBC’s ‘Saturday Night Live’ in its 43rd season. (Photo: NBC)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Saturday Night Live” is adding three new cast members for its new season.

NBC said Tuesday that the trio will join the show when it returns Saturday for its 43rd season.

The newcomers are Chris Redd of St. Louis, Heidi Gardner of Kansas City, Missouri, and Luke Null of Cincinnati.

Redd is a comedian and rapper whose credits include the 2016 film “Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping” and the Netflix comedy series “Disjointed.”

This July 9, 2017 photo provided by Zeb Wells shows new cast member, Heidi Gardner, in Los Angeles.  (Zeb Wells via AP)

Gardner is the voice of Cooch in Crackle’s “SuperMansion” and is in the 2018 Melissa McCarthy movie “Life of the Party.”

Luke Null is a Chicago-based musical comedian and performs at iO Chicago, an improvisation theater and training center.

The newcomers are stepping in after the departures of “SNL” players Bobby Moynihan, Vanessa Bayer and Sasheer Zamata.

