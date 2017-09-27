Pitt opens on a positive, ends on a big negative in loss to Ga. Tech, Sept. 23

35-17 loss to Georgia Tech the Panthers’ third defeat in a row

ATLANTA, Ga.—Pitt started off their first Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) match against Georgia Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, Sept. 23, with a bang. A touchdown toss by starting quarterback Ben Dinucci, an exciting 80-yard punt return by receiver Quadree Henderson, and a spectacular 55-yard field goal by kicker Alex Kessman in the first half.

But it was all downhill from there for the Panthers.

Already trailing by three at the half, Pitt would score no additional points in the second half and, try as they might, they helplessly saw the opposing team have their way on the ground and in the air. It all led to a 35-17 scorching defeat for the visiting Panthers by Georgia Tech.

Pitt could muster only 37 yards rushing on the day and was 1 of 12 converting on third downs. The team failed to capitalize on Tech turnovers created by its defense.

A disappointed Pitt Coach Pat Narduzzi said postgame that no individual was to blame for the loss, and each player will have to execute better.

“When you look at the opening drive, we took the ball right down the field. Where was that the rest of the game,” said Narduzzi. “We didn’t execute. What it all comes down to is executing, the defense played their butts off today with four or five turnovers and we didn’t get any points from that.”

“This is a tough time now, three losses in a row, but I think that is going to just make us stronger,” said Pitt Junior WR Jordan Whitehead of Aliquippa, the 2015 ACC Rookie of the Year and Defensive Rookie of the Year, in his first game after missing the first three of the season due to suspension.

Pitt began the season with a win at home vs. Youngstown State, but since then, three straight losses. They fell to longtime rival Penn State (now ranked No. 4 in the country), experienced a total blowout at home at the hands of Oklahoma State (now ranked No. 15 in the country), 59-21, before losing Sept. 23 to Georgia Tech.

The Panthers are back home at Heinz Field this Saturday, Sept. 30 facing Rice, who is also 1-3. Then it’s back to the ACC for conference games the rest of the regular season.

Pitt finished the 2016 season at 8-5 and was the only team to defeat the Clemson Tigers, who went on to win the national championship.

