NFL Owner’s Unrighteous Indignation…Silence is No Longer an Option

The Opinionated Spectator

“Their blood has washed out their foul footsteps’ pollution.

No refuge could save the hireling and slave

From the terror of flight, or the gloom of the grave:

And the star-spangled banner in triumph doth wave,

O’er the land of the free and the home of the brave”

Do you recognize those words? It’s part of the third stanza of the Star Spangled Banner. While that song is flawed, it is not what the NFL protest is about. Over the past couple of days, there have been several protests from NFL players and other prominent members of the African American community.

NFL players are not protesting because they hate America. NFL players are not protesting because they hate or dislike Caucasian people or because they hate Donald Trump. They are not protesting the flag or the military. Instead the protest and demonstrations that Colin Kaepernick originally displayed on the football field were about racial injustice, police brutality, and systemic racism. These protest are a continuation of shedding light on those problems.

Can I be transparent? I haven’t been able to watch a football game this season. I simply could not stomach it. I refuse to watch the NFL because it is my firm belief that Colin Kaepernick was being openly punished for trying to give a voice to the voiceless. I still believe that to be the case. And so I decided that until he had an NFL job I would not support the NFL. I want their ratings to plummet so they have to evaluate their unspoken banishment on Colin. However, it seemed like the NFL was going to continue to pretend like Colin wasn’t being punished into perpetuity. And then something inexcusable happened. Donald Trump used his platform to unequivocally disrespect NFL players and say that people who exercised their constitutional right should be fired and those that demonstrated are sons of a “bitch.”

Specifically, he stated, “Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a bitch off the field right now, out, he’s fired. He’s fired,'” Trump said. “You know, some owner is going to do that. He’s going to say, ‘That guy that disrespects our flag, he’s fired.’ And that owner, they don’t know it [but] they’ll be the most popular person in this country.”

Putting aside that Trump always needs a person or group to bully from his podium to feed his ever-growing ego; Trump challenged every NFL player to be silent or risk losing his job. But this is the beautiful thing about Americans. We don’t scare easily. No matter who you are. No matter what platform you hold. Whether we are being chased with dogs or being sprayed with water or tear-gas. Whether we are being threatened by foreign or domestic terrorist, we don’t scare easily. So, when I saw the NFL athletes taking a knee, locking arms, or refusing to come out to listen to the anthem in protest, I was proud.

Freedom of speech is our constitutional right. It is a key component of our First Amendment rights. It is fundamental to our core beliefs as Americans.

Colin was exercising his freedom of speech when he took a knee and he has been punished for speaking out on racial inequality. African Americans have died in the streets at the hands of police brutality or racial injustice. When a Black man is pulled over by the police, he is always aware this could be his last interaction on earth. That is not an understatement. It is a reality. Imagine being a mother, sister, or wife who knows that all policemen are not Officer Friendly.

When Donald chose to degrade NFL players, he called out NFL owners in the process. He shined a light on punishing players for free speech that was so un-American and unconstitutional that the NFL organization could no longer sit idly by and ignore his statements. Think about it. These owners who have refused to sign Colin Kaepernick even though he could help their team had to defend the very actions that have made Colin a pariah in their league. They could no longer feign ignorance. The owners had to openly state that their organization did not condone racist behavior. They had to pick a side. And by doing so, they had to acknowledge that racism exists. Silence was no longer an option. Not when 70% of the league is filled with African American players and 100% of them are grown men who deserve to be respected.

Trump’s vulgar words were unacceptable. He called Colin Kaepernick’s mother a bitch. He called Eric Reid’s mother a bitch. He called Michael Bennett and Martellus Bennett’s mother a bitch. He called anyone who dared to exercise their constitutional right on the football field’s mother a bitch.

The United States of America’s president, who holds the highest office of our land simply does not understand that he is supposed to unify the people as an elected official rather than divide them. He, along with others, mistakenly want to twist the protest as unpatriotic. But the protest is not unpatriotic. Merriam-Webster defines patriotism as “love or devotion to one’s country.” Colin, along with his fellow NFL players and fans love their country.

It is because they love the country that they are willing to fight against injustice.

Let us never forget what James Baldwin stated, “I love America more than any other country in this world, and, exactly for this reason, I insist on the right to criticize her perpetually.”

I only hope one of these newly enlightened NFL owners will re-evaluate their options at quarterback because I know of a championship caliber quarterback who is currently unemployed.

It was that same author, Baldwin who stated, “It is certain, in any case, that ignorance, allied with power, is the most ferocious enemy justice can have.”

(Two sources for this story were ESPN.com, CNN.com and AP)

Alexis Sara Cobb may be reached at: alexiscobb@ascexec.com. Follow her on Twitter: @alexissara

