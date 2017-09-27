New Pittsburgh Courier’s Business Calendar (Sept. 27-Oct. 3)

Shale Insight 2017 Conference

SEPT. 27-28—The nation’s leading forum for public/private dialog on shale development returns to the David Lawrence Convention Center for two days of technical and public affairs insight sessions, major keynote addresses, and a dynamic exhibit hall featuring all the major shale players. For information on exhibiting, vendors attendees, visit http://www.shaleinsight.com.

Training Event

SEPT. 29—The Duquesne Small Business Development Center presents Exit Training for your Business, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., 108 Rockwell Hall, 600 Forbes Avenue. At this workshop, you will learn the best strategies for increasing the value of your business, saving on taxes and creative options for selling as well as negotiation skills. Topics covered include: preparing for the sale, communicating with employees and vendors, tips on paying less tax, preserving value, and more. Cost: $599. Breakfast and lunch is included. For more information, call 412-396-6233.

Breakfast Meeting

OCT. 12—The African American Chamber of Commerce of Western Pa. And the Greater Pittsburgh Chamber of Commerce present a Special Breakfast Meeting with guest speaker Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, 8 a.m., Rivers Club, One Oxford Center, Downtown. The governor will discuss the role small businesses in moving Pennsylvania forward. Cost: $25 for members, $40 for non-members. RSVP by Oct. 10. For more information, call 412-392-0610.

1 2Next page »

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: