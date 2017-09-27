Classifieds
Legal Notices 9-27-17


CERTIFICATE OF
ORGANIZATION
Jennifer Bauman, 5190 Hardt Road, Gibsonia, PA 15044. Notice is hereby given that a Certificate of Organization [was/will be] filed with the Department of State of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, for a limited liability company formed under the Limited Liability Company Law of 1994. The name of the company is Skypunch LLC.

