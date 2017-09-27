Keepin’ Our Community CONNECTED (Sept. 27-Oct. 3)

Memorial Community Lecture

SEPT. 28—The Hill House Association and UPMC will present the Walter Allen Memorial Community Lecture, 2 p.m. in the 2nd floor Conference room, in the Kaufmann Center, 1835 Centre Ave. Dr. Goldie S. Byrd, director of the Center for Outreach in Alzheimer’s Aging and Community Health will present “Alzheimer’s Disease: Engaging Families and Communities in Response to a Growing Health Crisis.” The lecture is free and refreshments will be provided. Please RSVP by Sept. 21 to Melita Terry at 412-692-2712 or email at terrymh@upmc.edu.

Soul Food & Live Jazz Night

OCT 14—The Rivers Club will host a Soul Food & Jazz Night event, 6-10 p.m. Bring your family, friends & co-workers or if you can’t make it pass it along to someone you know will enjoy good southern cooking and dancing to work off the fabulous meal. If you enjoy BBQ Ribs, Fried Chicken, Catfish, Candied Yams, Greens, Salads and many more…lots of amazing desserts then this is the place to be. The evening will feature live jazz music by Lyndsey Smith & Soul Distribution along with Charles “Tubby” Daniels” and for your dancing pleasure DJ Nick Nice. Advance reservations are required, $45 for members, $50 for non-members (Excluding Alcohol), contact Yolanda Wingate at 412-391-5227 or by email Yolanda.wingate@clubcorp.com.

