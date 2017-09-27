Is the new iPhone X worth the Price? (Robert S. Johnson’s Column Sept. 20)

On Sept. 12, from the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, Calif., the world was introduced to the new must-have by Apple: the 10th anniversary iPhone, officially named the iPhone X. It will feature an all-glass and stainless steel body, a 5.8 inch edge-to-edge screen with no home button, a 12-megapixel camera with lighting and editing features, facial recognition (which replaces Touch ID), wireless charging and more.

We all watched and shared our thoughts on social media about what we liked about the phone, but we all debated…the cost. Apple priced the 64-gigabyte iPhone X at $999 and the 256-gigabyte phone at $1,149. Preorders for the iPhone X will be taken by Apple and your phone carrier’s website on Oct. 27, with a release date of Nov. 3.

So, everybody’s asking, “Is this iPhone X really worth the price?”

I think so. First, you have to take a look at what you have now. If you have the iPhone 7 or 7 Plus, like I do, and you want to upgrade, the X is the move to make. I can’t wait to experience the 12-megapixel camera and learn the new studio effects, “go live” on Instagram, Facebook and Facetime, stream new episodes of “Empire” and “Scandal” on the new 5.8-inch screen, play my music using the stereo speakers, use facial recognition instead of Touch ID, and the list goes on. iPhone X will let you make an animated emoji built from your facial features and voice, adding fun to your texts.

If you have an Android phone and wanted an iPhone, the X will be a nice move, since some of the features you know how to use will be on iPhone, so the move will be easier and you can have fun faster.

Speaking for the members of “#TeamiPhone,” I have waited for Apple to catch up with the current phones and adding to it. I’m glad it took the 10th anniversary for iPhone X to happen. Getting this phone and paying for it over time, like many of us will do, we won’t have to worry about those yearly upgrades for a while.

Overall, the price of the iPhone X may have you asking many questions. But as I have told my friends, all major cellular networks, including Apple, will offer payment plans and leasing options that can be added to your monthly bill, just as you’ve done with your past iPhones.

The iPhone X hits stores Nov. 3. I say go get it.

