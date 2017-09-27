I bet you Trump wouldn’t call Curry or Kaepernick a ‘S.O.B.’ to their face!

:10—Game 3 of 16 on the road to “Stairway to Seven.” Back at my main spot…none–of–your–business! But here’s what you do need to know. It’s 12:30, a half hour before kickoff, and your Pittsburgh Steelers announced that they plan to do what I expected other teams to follow suit. They’re staying inside for the national anthem to hold, and I quote, “Their own ceremony.” C’mon, man. Are you kidding me. Hiding from the problem does not fix the problem. The team…every team, needs to stand or kneel in unity. I sure hope Tomlin didn’t make the call. I hope it came from above!

:09—Oh right. You already know what I know. Eli Rodgers gives up the ball on a punt and the Bears walk it in on six plays. This is one of the reasons many people go into this game with one eye open and one eye closed. On the road, preparation, or lack thereof, turnovers, taking the other team lightly…Look, you give any team in the NFL a chance to win and they’ll take it. And the Bears did, handing your Steelers their first loss of the season.

:08—Back to the flag. Look, I’m man enough to say it. I’m no revolutionary. I am not sure that I can go all in…give up everything, money, cars, house, lifestyle…I’d like to think I could, but I don’t know. So as a result, I am not going to condemn all the NFL and NBA players for their lack thereof, but now you can understand the power that the great Jim Brown brought to bear when he told Paul Brown and the Cleveland Browns to shove it, at the height of his career when he was the greatest running back on both planets, or the incredible amount of courage it took for “The Greatest,” Muhammad Ali, to put the world on its heels when he could “Handcuff lightning and throw thunder in jail!” And lord knows every pro athlete on the planet owes Curt Flood a weekly paycheck. Truth be told, Colin Kaepernick went all in. He’s the revolutionary that there needs to be more of.

1 2Next page »

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: