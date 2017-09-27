How an impromptu meeting between a body camera vendor and a Pittsburgh police official led to a $1.5 million deal

Commander Clarence “Ed” Trapp is a 25-year veteran of the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police. A native of the Pittsburgh area’s northwest suburbs, he started in Zone 3 in 1993 working a beat along East Carson Street on the South Side. A respected cop, he became a sergeant in 2001. By 2007, he was a lieutenant. In that role, he helped to write policy for city police overseeing the G-20 Summit and its related protests in 2009.

It was in that role that Trapp — nearly by accident — came to lead Pittsburgh’s Bureau of Police into the 21st century with one of the first and largest body camera programs in Pennsylvania. But as a self-described novice to a burgeoning body camera industry, Trapp took ample opportunities to learn more about body cameras from salespeople associated with Axon Enterprise, formerly known as Taser International, at all-expenses-paid events where Axon was the host, and even to take paid consulting work from the company.

More than 4,700 pages of printed emails between Trapp and Axon representatives — provided to PublicSource through a records request with the City of Pittsburgh — show that Trapp became increasingly close with Axon over the years, and eventually helped to close Pittsburgh’s $1.5 million body camera contract for the company. City leaders signed that contract without seeking bids from any of the dozens of companies nationwide competing with Axon to provide body cameras to cops by instead relying on a 2014 comparable contract from Arizona.

The closeness of Trapp’s relationship with Axon raises questions about whether he helped to seek the best possible body camera deal for Pittsburgh’s police.

