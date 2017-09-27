Guest Editorial…GOP goes for Hail Mary on another bad health care bill

Senate Republicans are pursuing another last-ditch effort to dismantle the Affordable Care Act, former President Barack Obama’s signature health care law.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., said the House would vote on a bill if it passes the Senate. Ryan called it “our best, last chance to get repeal and replace done.”

The 140-page bill is a bad for Americans seeking accessible and affordable health care.

The bill would replace much of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, with block grants to states, giving them leeway on spending the money, and would cut Medicaid. It would allow insurers to boost premiums on people with serious medical conditions and end the Obamacare mandates that most Americans buy insurance and companies offer coverage to workers.

With Democrats unanimously against the bill, Republicans commanding the Senate 52-48 would lose if just three GOP senators are opposed. In July, three attempts to pass similar measures fell short and delivered defeat to President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky.

Several patients groups including the American Heart Association, the American College of Physicians, the Children’s Hospital Association and the March of Dimes have announced their opposition to the bill.

Democratic lawmakers, doctors, hospitals, patients’ groups and voters of all parties must once again mobilize an all-out effort to defeat the latest GOP health care bill; so that millions would not lose coverage and others will not face skimpier policies.

