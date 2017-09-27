Employment Opportunities 9-27-17

AUBERLE

YOUTH CARE WORKERS CHANGE LIVES

Auberle is a nationally recognized, award winning human service organization that serves thousands of children & families each year. For more than 60 yrs. we have helped troubled children & their families heal themselves.

Seeking “experienced” Youth Care Workers to provide support & develop relationships with male youth in placement 12 -20 years of age. To apply: www.auberle.org . EOE

AUBERLE

412 YOUTH ZONE COACHES CHANGE LIVES

Auberle is a nationally recognized, award winning human service organization that serves thousands of children & families each year. For more than 60 yrs. we have helped troubled children & their families heal themselves.

Seeking Youth Zone Coaches to provide support & opportunities for youth. The 412 Youth Zone offers a comprehensive, welcoming & youth-oriented services for transition age youth with current or past connections to child welfare or who is experiencing homelessness. To apply: www.auberle.org . EOE

AUBERLE

Therapist for Residential & Community Outpatient

Auberle is a nationally recognized, award winning human service organization that serves thousands of children & families each year. For more than 60 years we have helped troubled children & their families heal themselves.

Auberle’s Behavioral Health Department provides a wide range of services to children, adolescents, adults & families. Services include psychiatric, psychological, mental health & substance abuse services through Auberle’s Outpatient Mental Health and Drug & Alcohol licenses. Auberle is seeking Master’s level mental health professionals who also have experience and/or interest in drug and alcohol counseling. To apply visit www.auberle.org. EOE

PROCESS INNOVATION ENGINEER

Matthews International Corporation seeks Process Innovation Engineer to work in Pittsburgh, PA. Responsibilities incl.: supporting cont’d implementation & dvlpmnt of Matthews Mgmt Sys. (MMS), our Corporate Continuous Improvement platform, w/emphasis on safety, quality delivery, & value; & conducting systematic safety & quality MMS audits. Master’s or foreign equiv. in Engineering Mgmt or dir. rltd field req’d. Must know (thru comp’d university-lvl crswrk, seminars, wrkshps or thru any hands-on exp.): Project Mgmt (incl. design, evaluation, control, scheduling, budgeting, planning, & monitoring); engnrng finance (incl. cost/benefit analyses); process innovation bus. acumen; change agent; tech. solution dvlpmnt; industrial safety processes (incl. personal protective equip., hazard ID & elimination, & ergonomics); value stream mapping; 5S Workplace Org.; time studies & observations; waste elimination, line balancing; kaizen event facilitation; & comp. aided design sftwr (AutoCAD). To apply, please visit http://matw.com/corporate/careers & search req. # 5182BR.

Police Officer

Help Wanted

The Township of Penn, Westmoreland County, 2001 Municipal Court, Harrison City, PA 15636 will have applications available for the position of fulltime Police Officer from 8:30 a.m. on Monday, October 2, 2017 through Monday, October 16, 2017. All completed application packages must be received at the Municipal Building no later than 4:00 p.m., Monday, October 16, 2017, and MUST include a fifty dollar ($50) application fee – no exceptions. At the time of application, applicants must possess the following qualifications: 1) diploma from an accredited high school or a graduate equivalency diploma, 2) PA Act 120 certified or successfully completed Act 120 training and passed the final examination, 3) United States citizenship, 4) physically/mentally fit to perform the full duties of a Police Officer, and 5) valid motor vehicle operator’s license and eligible to legally operate a motor vehicle in the Commonwealth of PA.

Candidates must be available to take the physical agility test scheduled for 9:00 AM Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at the Allegheny County Police Academy. Candidates passing the physical agility test will be invited to participate in the written examination immediately afterwards. There will be no make-up dates available. Applications can be downloaded from the Township website www.penntwp.org, picked up at the Municipal Building, or faxed/mailed by calling Alex Graziani at 724-744-2171, x201 or emailing a request to alexgraziani@penntwp.org. The Township of Penn is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

PSYCHIATRIST

Allegheny Clinic seeks Psychiatrist to work in/near Pittsburgh, PA, with adults & adolescents. Send CV/cover letter with salary requirements to: Jessica Vega, Physician Recruiter, jessica.vega@ahn.org.

FULL-TIME SCHOOL NURSE

Pittsburgh K-5 Charter School searching for highly qualified Full-time School Nurse. Please submit cover letter, resume and three letters of reference with FBI, Child Abuse and Criminal Background clearances to jobs@urbanacademypgh.org noting School Nurse in the subject bar.

SENIOR SCM SYSTEMS

SUPPORT ANALYST (ORACLE)

Pensiamo, Inc. seeks Senior SCM Systems Support Analyst (Oracle) to work in Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, PA, Warrendale, Allegheny County, PA and Cranberry Township, Butler County, PA with Master’s degree or for equiv in Comp Sci, Info Tech, Comp Eng, or Bus Admin plus 2 yrs exp in job offered or sub sim pos, or Bachelor’s degree or for equiv in Comp Sci, Info Tech, Comp Eng, or Bus Admin plus 5 yrs exp in job offered or sub sim pos. Reply by resume to Paul Fisher, fisherpa@ph.upmc.edu

CITY OF WASHINGTON FIRE FIGHTER

GENERAL REQUIREMENTS:

> High School Diploma

> Must Be 18 Years of Age

> A United States Citizen

> Must have a current, valid PA Driver’s License

> Must obtain a CDL Class B within 1 (one) year of hire date

> Must obtain EMT-B within 1 (one) year of hire date

> Upon hiring must adhere to living restriction (7.5 miles)

ADDITIONAL TESTING INFORMATION:

> Civil Service Examinations, including Physical Agility

> Background Investigation

> Medical and Psychological Evaluation

SALARY AND BENEFITS:

> Base Salary $44,541.77

> Life, Health, Dental, and Vision Insurance

> Paid Holidays and Vacations

> Uniform Allowance

> Longevity Pay

PROMOTIONS:

> Engineer

> Captain

> Chief of Fire

APPLICATIONS:

> May be obtained at the Office of the City Clerk, 55 West Maiden Street, Washington, PA 15301 between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Monday thru Friday or download online at

www.washingtonpa.us.

> Applications must be returned to the Office of the City Clerk no later than 5:00 p.m. on October 2, 2017.

> Applicants are required to pay a non-refundable testing fee of $60.00 with application (payable

to the City of Washington.)

The City of Washington is an equal opportunity employer

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: