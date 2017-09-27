Bids and Proposals 9-27-17

LEGAL ADVERTISEMENT

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

ACHA-1583 Dwelling Unit Painting Services

The Allegheny County Housing Authority is requesting proposals from qualified individuals/firms to provide painting services as per specifications.

Request for Proposals and contract documents are on file and may be obtained, at no charge, in the Purchasing Department of the Allegheny County Housing Authority, 625 Stanwix St., 12 Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15222 or by e-mailing Guy Phillips @ gphillips@achsng.com.

A Pre-Proposal Conference will be held on Thursday, October 12, 2017 at 10:00 a.m., in the Allegheny County Housing Authority Board Room on the 12th Floor.

Proposals are due by 2:00 p.m. local time, Monday, October 30, 2017, at the Allegheny County Housing Authority.

The Allegheny County Housing Authority encourages responses from small, minority, and women owned firms, as well as firms that have not previously performed work for ACHA.

The Allegheny County Housing Authority Reserves the right to reject any and all proposals, or waive any informality in the proposals. No proposals shall be withdrawn for a period of at least sixty (60) days subsequent to the opening of proposals without the consent of ACHA.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY

HOUSING AUTHORITY

Frank Aggazio, Executive Director

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) FOR

Janitorial Services at the Bedford Hope Center, the

Development and Opportunities Center (DOC) and the Creative Arts Corner (Northview Heights) – Resident Owned Businesses Only

RFP #250-44-17

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby requests proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

Janitorial Services at the

Bedford Hope Center, the

Development and Opportunities Center (DOC) and the Creative Arts Corner (Northview Heights) – Resident Owned Businesses Only

RFP #250-44-17

The documents will be available no later than September 25, 2017 and signed, sealed proposals will be accepted until 10:00 A.M., October 13, 2017 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street, 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

Parties or individuals interested may obtain information from:

Mr. Kim Detrick – Procurement Director/Contracting Officer

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

2nd Floor, Suite 200

100 Ross Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116, Option 1

or by visiting the Business Opportunities section of www.hacp.org

A pre bid meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

100 Ross Street, 2nd Floor, Conference Room

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

October 5, 2017

10:00 A.M.

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

HACP’s has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

Caster D. Binion, Executive Director

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sealed bid proposals are hereby solicited for the Community College of Allegheny County, 800 Allegheny Avenue, Pittsburgh PA 15233 (412.237.3020) on the following items:

Bid Proposal No. 1009 – Refurbish Roofs B, G, & L – South Campus

A MANDATORY pre-bid meeting and site visitation will be held onsite beginning at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, September 29, 2017. The assembly point will be the campus security desk at the main entrance to South Campus, around right side of complex, 1750 Clairton Rd., West Mifflin, PA 15122.

Proposals will be received at the Purchasing Department until 2:00 P.M. Prevailing Time on Friday, October 13, 2017.

The CCAC Purchasing Department is now publishing all bids via the CCAC website at https://www.ccac.edu/Bid-RFP_Opportunities.aspx. It will be each vendor’s responsibility to monitor the bid activity within the given website (“Bid and RFP Opportunities”) and ensure compliance with all applicable bid documents inclusive of any issued addenda. Failure to incorporate any applicable addenda in the final submittal may result in the rejection of your bid.

The Board of Trustees reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

The Community College of Allegheny County is an Affirmative Action/Equal Employment Opportunity Employer and encourages bids from Minority/Disadvantaged owned businesses

ALLEGHENY COUNTY SANITARY AUTHORITY

LEGAL NOTICE

CONTRACT NO. 1679

Sealed Bids for CONTRACT NO. 1679 – SONAR INSPECTION OF THE ALCOSAN DEEP TUNNEL SYSTEM shall be received at the office of the Allegheny County Sanitary Authority, 3300 Preble Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA, 15233, until 11:00 A.M., Prevailing Time, Tuesday, October 17, 2017, and then shall be publicly opened and read. A Pre-Bid Meeting will be held at the Authority’s Plant in the Main O&M Building Conference Room 106, on Monday October 2, 2017 at 10:00 A.M., Prevailing Time. Attendance at this meeting is mandatory.

ALCOSAN encourages businesses owned and operated by minorities and women to submit bids on Authority Contracts or to participate as subcontractors or suppliers to successful Bidders. Successful Bidders are to use minority and women’s businesses to the fullest extent possible.

Contract Documents may be examined and obtained at the office of the Authority. A non-refundable fee of $100 (no cash will be accepted) will be charged for each set of Contract Documents. Bid Security shall be furnished by providing with the Bid a Certified Check or Bid Bond in the amount of 10% of the Bid Price. Bidders are encouraged to obtain a copy of the Bid Documents, if they have not already done so, from the Clerk’s Office, 2nd Floor ALCOSAN O&M Building, either before or following the Pre-Bid Meeting. Questions about obtaining Bid Documents should be addressed to Ms. Angel Allen, ALCOSAN at angel.allen@alcosan.org, or by fax at (412)734-8716 or by phone at (412)732-8049.

Any questions regarding the Technical Specifications should be directed in writing and submitted to Mr. Michael Lichte, ALCOSAN at michael.lichte@alcosan.org or by fax at (412) 734-8716.

The Authority reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive any informality in any bid and to accept any bid should it be deemed in the interest of the Authority to do so.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY SANITARY AUTHORITY

Jan M. Oliver

Director, Regional Conveyance

LEGAL ADVERTISEMENT

Port Authority of Allegheny County

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL NO. 17-08

Port Authority of Allegheny County is requesting proposals for the performance of the following service:

DRUG AND ALCOHOL COMPLIANCE PROGRAM

The work under the proposed Agreement consists of providing services to support the maintenance of Authority’s Drug and Alcohol Compliance Program. The services would include, but are not limited to: Program Support Services; Mobile Collection Services; Collection Facilities Services; Medical Specialists Services; Laboratory Services; Medical Review Officer Services; Substance Abuse Professional Services; Safety-Sensitive Contract Compliance Services; and Training Program Development and Implementation.

A copy of the RFP will be available on or after September 26, 2017, and can be obtained by registering at the Port Authority ebusiness website: http://ebusiness.portauthority.org and following the directions listed on the website. Please note that Proposers must register under the ebusiness category of PSDAT – Pro Drug and Alcohol Program for this RFP. Proposers may also register in other categories for any future RFPs issued by Port Authority. If you have specific questions regarding this RFP, please contact Catherine Terrill at (412) 566-5188.

An Information Meeting for interested parties will be held at 10 a.m., prevailing time, October 10, 2017 in the Fifth Floor Board Room of Port Authority of Allegheny County’s downtown offices, 345 Sixth Avenue to answer any questions regarding this RFP.

Hard copy proposals must be both delivered to, and time stamped by a representative of the Purchasing and Materials Management Department at or before 2:00 p.m., prevailing time, October 30, 2017, at the Purchasing and Materials Management Department, Port Authority of Allegheny County, 345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, 15222-2527. Proposals received or time stamped in the Purchasing and Materials Management Department after the advertised time for the submission of proposals shall be non-responsive and therefore ineligible for award. Each Proposer shall be solely responsible for assuring that its proposal is timely received and time stamped in accordance with the requirements herein.

This Contract Services may be funded, in part, by, and subject to certain requirements of, the County of Allegheny and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The proposal process and the performance of the requested services will be in accordance with all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations.

Port Authority of Allegheny County, in compliance with 74 Pa.C.S. § 303, as may be amended, require that certified Diverse Businesses (“DBs”) have the maximum opportunity to participate in the performance of contracts and subcontracts for these Contract Services. In this regard, all Proposers shall make good faith efforts in accordance with 74 Pa.C.S. § 303, to ensure that DBs have the maximum opportunity to compete for and perform contracts. Proposers shall also not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, creed, age, disability, national origin, sexual origin, gender identity or status as a parent in the award and performance of contracts for these Contract Services.

Port Authority of Allegheny County reserves the right to reject any or all proposals.

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR

EMERGENCY GENERATOR & FIRE PUMP MAINTENANCE AND

EMERGENCY REPAIRS

IFB# 300-43-17

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby request proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

EMERGENCY GENERATOR & FIRE PUMP MAINTENANCE AND EMERGENCY REPAIRS

IFB# 300-43-17

The documents will be available no later than September 18, 2017 and signed, sealed bids will be accepted until 10:00 a.m. on October 6, 2017 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, at which time they will be opened and read aloud.

Parties or individuals interested in responding may download a copy of the Solicitation from the Business Opportunities page of www.HACP.org.

Questions or inquiries should be directed to:

Kim Detrick

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

100 Ross Street

2nd Floor, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116 Opt 1

A pre bid meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Dept.

100 Ross Street 2nd. Fl. Ste. 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15213

Thursday, September 28, 2017

10:00 A.M.

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

HACP’s has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

Caster D. Binion,

Executive Director

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR

INSPECTION, TESTING,

MAINTENANCE OF FIRE SPRINKLER SYSTEM

IFB# 300-45-17

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby request proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

INSPECTION, TESTING, MAINTENANCE OF FIRE SPRINKLER SYSTEM

IFB# 300-45-17

The documents will be available no later than September 18, 2017 and signed, sealed bids will be accepted until 11:00 a.m. on October 6, 2017 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, at which time they will be opened and read aloud.

Parties or individuals interested in responding may download a copy of the Solicitation from the Business Opportunities page of www.HACP.org.

Questions or inquiries should be directed to:

Kim Detrick

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

100 Ross Street

2nd Floor, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116 Opt 1

A pre bid meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Dept.

100 Ross Street 2nd. Fl. Ste. 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15213

Thursday, September 28, 2017

11:00 A.M.

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

HACP’s has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

Caster D. Binion, Executive Director

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

